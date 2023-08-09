Mitov wants to play against 'monster opposition'

Dimitar Mitov says the prospect of playing against "monster opposition" was a key factor in his decision to sign for St Johnstone.

The Bulgarian, 26, recently arrived on a two-year deal after spending the last six years at Cambridge United.

Mitov has explained why he felt the opportunity to play in Scotland was too good for him to turn down.

“The football club itself and the league, coming in and playing in this league against some monster opposition and playing big games," he said.

"As a football player you want to play in the biggest games possible, and the chance to play in Europe as well is huge. That is a challenge for me that I was really keen on taking on.

"For me it has never been about the money. I feel like I am at that stage of my career where I want to play as many games as possible because I am still young and I don’t want to be chasing money to sit on a bench. It is not me - I am a football player.

"I’m the type of character that I want to prove myself on the football pitch every single weekend. For me it was a no brainer, and when this opportunity became available, even though on paper it is less money, I will take it; I want to play football, I want to show people how good I am. That was the big factor for me coming here is playing games at the top level.”