Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace take on Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Joel Ward is back in training but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson miss out with injury.

On Marc Guehi receiving his first senior England call-up, Vieira said: "It's really good news, we’re really pleased and happy for him. To have a call was his target and his ambition."

On giving young players a chance and attracting players in the future, he said: "I think we just want to work well with the young players that we have in the club. What we want for them is to enjoy their football and this is good. The biggest challenge is not to play well for one or two months. The biggest challenge is to be consistent for the next 15 years."

Vieira is unbeaten in his past 18 games as a player (15) and a manager (3) in the FA Cup, but in response he said: "I don’t like this kind of stat as this will stop at one moment or the other but I hope it won’t be soon."

On being Frank Lampard's manager at New York City, he said: "We spent a lot of time talking about football and about how we see the game. We had the same route, we are ex-players who want to do well in managing."

