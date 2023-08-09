The Times reports that Tottenham will pursue a move for Gent's Nigerian forward Gift Orban, 21, if Harry Kane leaves Spurs this summer.

"You do a bit of research, you look on social media and Tottenham fans are suddenly quite excited about Gift Orban," Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"He's young, explosive, a great dribbler and quick. He scored 20 goals in 22 games for Gent, he only went there in January 2023.

"Global football needs another African superstar and I think there's a lot of buzz about him that he could be that player. I'm not surprised Tottenham are looking at him, a lot of clubs have been scouting him, I think it's quite clever from Tottenham.

"I've thought for several days that Harry Kane would end up leaving for Bayern Munich because I don't think you can lose an asset of his value for nothing, so this is planning for life after Kane. It shows Tottenham are contingency-planning, but there would be a real buzz around him [Orban] if he came because he is one of those explosive young players and he seems to have a little bit about him."

