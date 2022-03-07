Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro in the first leg in February.

This will be only the third occasion the 19-time Serie A champions have visited Anfield, with the most recent encounter between the pair taking place in 2008 at the last-16 point in the competition.

So, are the omens looking good for another memorable European night for the Reds?

Inter were 29 games unbeaten when they arrived on Merseyside 14 years ago for the first-leg game and one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Liverpool, by contrast, were struggling for form in the Premier League and had just been dramatically dumped out of the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage by Barnsley.

Then Reds manager Rafael Benitez was feeling the pressure from owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett and need a result to ease the scrutiny.