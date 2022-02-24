Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu won't be available to face Villa. "It's a setback for Adam and the weekend has come too soon for Enock. There has been illness in the camp and Adam is not quite ready. We're disappointed but we'll keep working with him."

Captain Lewis Dunk will be back after serving his suspension for a red card against Manchester United. "It's been a frustrating time for Lewis, coming back, getting match fitness and then being suspended. From a team perspective, it's obvious that it's nice to have him back."

Brighton's response to the defeat by Burnley last weekend: "The initial feeling is disappointment. It wasn't our best day but you also have to give credit to the opposition. We have to look at our own standards and learn in a positive way." Potter adds the players are always ready to take responsibility: "At this level, you'll get a kick in the backside along the way."

On Shane Duffy and Robert Sanchez's disagreement during the Burnley loss, Potter said the players have not been fined. "We've spoken to them, it's frustration, all the things you can understand. Shane and Rob are two young men, highly motivated for the team. The challenge for us is to help them and manage it so it does not harm us."

Potter praised Villa boss Steven Gerrard but stressed the focus should not be on one person. "It's not about Steven Gerrard or Graham Potter. It's about Brighton versus Aston Villa. His career speaks for itself and now he is on an exciting managerial experience."

He adds Villa are a "fantastic football club" who will want to secure another win against Brighton after a 2-0 victory in Gerrard's first game as manager in November. "We will want to play well ourselves and pit our wits against them."