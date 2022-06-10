Mykolenko gets goal of the season nod

All week BBC Radio Merseyside have been asking you to vote for Everton's goal of the season.

Vitaliy Mykolenko has received the most selections in the social media vote.

A big thank you for your votes. You can listen to the clip of Mykolenko's superb strike against Leicester City by hitting play below.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.