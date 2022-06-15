Everton's Richarlison has turned down an approach to join Arsenal this summer - with Chelsea and Tottenham said to be the preferred destinations for the 25-year-old Brazil forward. (UOL, via Liverpool Echo), external

The Blues are considering a deal for Lazio's 27-year-old Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, if Kepa Arrizabalaga leaves the club this summer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are pushing to sign Romelu Lukaku, with the Chelsea striker prepared to take a wage cut in order to return to the Serie A club. (Fabrizio Romano), external

