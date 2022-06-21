Fabio Vieira says he is eager to get going at his "new home" after joining Arsenal from Porto.

When asked which factors helped make his decision, Vieira said: "Arsenal is a historic English club. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Everyone knows that Arsenal are a fantastic team. That was one of the main factors behind me choosing Arsenal. I really like the way the team plays and I can’t wait to get started.

"This is an important step forward in my career. Arsenal is a huge and historic club, so I’m delighted to be here at my new home.

"I hope we can achieve the goals that have been set out for the season. We all have to be here for one another and to help the club achieve them."

On his style of play and what Arsenal fans can expect, he said: "I’m an attacking player who looks to find space between the lines to be able to finish off moves either with assists or by scoring goals.

"I think those are the main attributes that Arsenal fans can expect from me. I’ll always give my all for the team."

