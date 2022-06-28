Having played for Fulham and Liverpool in the Premier League, and spending a season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, it is easy to forget Harvey Elliott is still only 19.

He would have had an even bigger impact had he not spent five months out last season with a serious ankle injury, before scoring a lovely volley on his return to the team against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

England Under-21 international Elliott, who can play in midfield or on the wing, will be hoping to stay injury free and work his way into becoming a Reds regular this season.

