'Subs are just as important' - Montgomery leans on squad strength

Nick Montgomery has stressed the importance of Hibs' squad depth as he looks to build on his unbeaten start at the helm with victory at home to Dundee on Saturday.

The new head coach is targeting a third Easter Road win in eight days following victories over St Johnstone in the league and St Mirren in the Viaplay Cup quarter-finals.

“It's never about the individual, it's always about the team and we've got a really good team,” said Montgomery.

“We've got strength in depth, we've mostly got two players per position, all fighting each other for a spot in the first team, but fighting in a good way.

“They’re supporting and pushing each other but you have seen in the last couple games the players we have managed to bring off the bench in times when we needed a bit more energy, a bit more power or to change it. That's something a good squad has.

“So for me it's irrelevant who starts, the subs are sometimes just as important if not more important, depending on how the game's going.

“I'll pick a team and the bench that I feel is going to be able to get the result."