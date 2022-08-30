Celtic will inflict more hammerings, says Livi's Martindale

It will be of scant consolation to Dundee United, but David Martindale reckons they won't be the only team to concede "six, seven, eight or nine" to Celtic this season.

United's record 9-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday has led to the sacking of Jack Ross, with Liam Fox taking interim charge for Wednesday's League Cup tie at Martindale's Livingston.

Speaking before Ross' departure, Martindale said: "That will not be the last time Celtic do that to teams.

"Dundee United will be coming here with a point to prove and that will make our job even more difficult.

"I think Celtic are deploying tactics that some teams have maybe not picked up on as yet but there is no doubt Ange has massively transformed the way they play.

"Their recruitment has been very, very good, Ange has proven to be a very shrewd signing and they are a top, top team.

"Massive credit to Celtic and Ange and if I was Dundee United, I wouldn't read too much into it because I don't think they will be the last team that Celtic put six, seven, eight, nine past."