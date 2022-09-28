S﻿t Mirren v Livingston: Pick of the stats

  • St Mirren have won four of their last five Scottish Premiership matches (L1), more than they had in their previous 15 (W3 D3 L9).

  • Livingston are winless in their last six away matches against St Mirren in the top flight (D4 L2) since a 2-0 victory in August 2018.

  • Only Celtic (5) have kept more clean sheets than St Mirren (4) in the Premiership this season. The Buddies did not reach their current tally until November of last season.

  • Livingston have won their last two league matches. The Lions have not won three successive top-flight league games since a run of six victories from December 2020 to January 2021.