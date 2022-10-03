'Nothing is finished yet... and we start from tomorrow against Rangers'
- Published
Kostas Tsimikas has brushed off any suggestions Liverpool's stuttering form has left them unlikely to win either the Premier League or the Champions League this season.
Speaking before Tuesday's crucial European game against Rangers at Anfield, Tsimikas accepted he and his team-mates had not shown their best so far, but insisted: "Nothing is finished yet."
The defender added: "Last year, we were 15 points behind [eventual champions Manchester City] and we were so close to winning the Premier League," he said.
"First of all, we have to win football games and we start from tomorrow.
"We have to be 100% focused for every challenge we face."
With first-choice left-back Andy Robertson struggling for fitness, Tsimikas has started the past three Liverpool matches, albeit in a side finding clean sheets difficult to come by.
"All 11 players defend, so we have to be all together," said the Greece international. "It has been a bad start for us - for all the team - but we have to go through it and fight back.
"We have the same goals as at the start of the season and tomorrow we will be ready to show what we can do."