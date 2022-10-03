K﻿ostas Tsimikas has brushed off any suggestions Liverpool's stuttering form has left them unlikely to win either the Premier League or the Champions League this season.

S﻿peaking before Tuesday's crucial European game against Rangers at Anfield, Tsimikas accepted he and his team-mates had not shown their best so far, but insisted: "Nothing is finished yet."

The defender added: "﻿Last year, we were 15 points behind [eventual champions Manchester City] and we were so close to winning the Premier League," he said.

"﻿First of all, we have to win football games and we start from tomorrow.

"﻿We have to be 100% focused for every challenge we face."

W﻿ith first-choice left-back Andy Robertson struggling for fitness, Tsimikas has started the past three Liverpool matches, albeit in a side finding clean sheets difficult to come by.

"﻿All 11 players defend, so we have to be all together," said the Greece international. "It has been a bad start for us - for all the team - but we have to go through it and fight back.

"﻿We have the same goals as at the start of the season and tomorrow we will be ready to show what we can do."