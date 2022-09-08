Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson says the players need to "get back to basics" if they're to improve on their poor performance against Napoli.

Individual errors were costly in Naples as Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold particularly struggled against the lively Italian side.

"We were miles too open. You can't come to a place like this and not be compact," Robertson said after the 4-1 defeat in the Champions League.

"We deserved this result. You have to be ready to fight. We weren't close enough to our mates.

"We have to wake up, and quickly, because we can't perform like that."