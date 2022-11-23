A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Cristiano Ronaldo’s United exit was inevitable but has come at an unexpected time on the eve of Portugal’s World Cup opener.

I’ve had to quickly switch from my safe international haven back to club football mode to take in the news of his contract termination.

But it’s absolutely the right outcome for all parties. Ronaldo now has the freedom of his future, with suitors likely more active than in the summer now he isn’t bound to a £500,000-a-week contract.

United have freed up significant space on the wage bill and have agreed a minimal compensation fee.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has proven he can handle the game’s biggest personalities and solved one of his squad’s major dilemmas. It feels like a weight has been lifted and his rebuild can accelerate.

United have backed their manager in this spat with one of the club’s greatest icons. Now it’s time to back him with a striker of his desire in January.

That’s the next step.