All eyes were on St Mirren's WFC on Sunday, who played at the SMISA Stadium for just the second time in the side’s history.

The resulting 3-0 win over League One title contenders Westdyke was a performance worthy of the occasion. Eager to make up for a sore 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture, Kate Cooper’s team dominated the game from back to front, with captain Karen McCabe leading by example in the heart of the Saints defence.

Westdyke struggled to get a foothold in the game, finding themselves faced with a Saints midfield as tenacious without the ball as it was creative with it; Ema Beka in particular putting on a fine showing in front of a bumper home crowd.

The visitors were not afforded a moment to breathe, with St Mirren’s forward line of Ceara Macintyre and Kelly Ross pressing well, winning the ball high and often.

Saints only had to wait until the 23rd minute for their just rewards, as a floated Jennifer Caldwell corner found the head of Naomi Clark-Granger who rifled home from close range past Megan Girardi in the Westdyke goal.

The Buddies’ lead was doubled on 40 minutes when Kelly Ross emphatically fired home from six yards following a neat Helen McLeod knockdown, giving Saints some well-earned breathing space going into half time.

Cooper’s side came flying out of the traps in the second half, and as substitute Francesca Blair’s fine 56th minute finish hit the back of the net, the game became an exercise in game management.

Like every test Saints faced on the day, it was one they excelled in, meaning the points were never really in doubt.

The return to the SMISA Stadium was a real “I was there” moment for the fans in attendance, and the 3-0 win was a day to remember for all involved. Saints currently sit in sixth place, just seven points off the summit of the table. If Sunday’s showing is anything to go by, the forward momentum, drive and ambition of the squad may yet yield the club a title push of their own.