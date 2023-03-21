'Pride and huge frustration' after Celtic defeat

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Hibs left Parkhead defeated for the second time this season, but the mood among the support could not be more different than it was following the 6-1 battering on their last visit.

Instead, the Hibs fans left with pride in their team’s performance, and a sense of huge frustration that they had to face an already monumental challenge without Elie Youan, who was sent off just twenty-five minutes into the game.

The first of Youan's two bookable offences could be described as soft but in the “you’ve seen them given” category; the second yellow left the Hibees as bewildered as they were furious.

Replays confirm that Youan was pushed to the ground by Carter-Vickers, but referee Steven McLean deemed Youan to be reckless and sent the striker for an early bath.

Against all the odds, Hibs did take the lead. Starfelt pulling Hanlon’s jersey in the box long enough for VAR to spot the infringement and instruct the ref to review the incident, which he did before awarding Hibs a penalty, which was duly dispatched by Josh Campbell.

The referee had an afternoon to forget. As well as missing the Hibs penalty and that crazy sending off, he would later award Celtic a penalty which was then overturned after VAR intervened.

Hibs’ brave resistance couldn’t last, however, and they succumbed to two late goals as Celtic saw out what was ultimately a routine 3-1 win.

Hibs, though, are unlikely to see this defeat derail their season in the manner that the early season thumping did, and they’ll look to take full points from their next two games against Motherwell and Dundee United before facing Hearts at Easter Road in what could be a crucial match in the fight for third place.