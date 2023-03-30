Javi Gracia says he's taking it game by game as Leeds United prepare to play seven games in April, starting with Saturday's match against Premier League leaders Arsenal.

"We are only focused on the next game," he said.

"I prefer not to focus on the whole month. I am thinking only about Arsenal. It's the only way to have some chances to get a good result."

This is Leeds' first game back after the international break, which created "big problems" for Gracia's squad, including injuries to Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto.

Despite the injury troubles, Gracia said the two-week break had it's positives.

"All the time we have been together these last two weeks, it was good for us," he added. "We didn't have many players but it was time to train with under-21 players and know more about them."