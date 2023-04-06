Cooper confirmed Emmanuel Dennis was forced off on Tuesday and will be assessed ahead of the game. Knee and Achilles issues continue to hamper Jesse Lingard and Ryan Yates has had some illness and shoulder problems and will continue to be assessed.

He also says Taiwo Awoniyi and Cheikhou Kouyate got some important minutes so they’re getting closer after being out for a long time, while Scott McKenna is back in training and Dean Henderson will be back in training.

Cooper said he wasn't "surprised" by the statement from the club's owner which backed him as he is in "constant dialogue" with him and feels the club were annoyed with articles on his position coming out before and after games.

On what needs to change, he said: "The biggest thing we've done here in the last 18 months or so is build belief. Build belief in our club, our city and our team."

He added: "This is the time to believe more than ever."

On their opponents Aston Villa, he said: "They are in good form for good reason, tactically the way they set up, players with confidence and we play them at a time where they're playing really well."

When asked about whether it was a must-win game, he feels they have to have that "mentality" before every game and added: "We have to go into every game thinking it’s must win, it’s a cup final, do whatever it takes."