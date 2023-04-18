'Robson's on a roll - so will he have a go at Rangers or opt for pragmatism?'

Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

This management lark is beginning to look easy for Barry Robson.

Aberdeen’s 1-0 win in Dingwall on Friday night made it seven wins out of nine in charge for Robson. It's now six wins in a row, four straight clean sheets in the league for the first time since March/April 2017, and a third Premiership away victory on the bounce.

All this, coupled with other results over the weekend, sees the third-place Dons head into the final game of the ‘regular’ season a scarcely believable five points clear of Hearts.

It didn’t even take a vintage Aberdeen performance in the Highlands to grab the points – Duk (who else?) with his 18th goal of the campaign proving, once again, to be the difference maker.

But all the credit in the world has to go to the defensive line of Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales who, together with Kelle Roos, kept the physical threat of Ross County largely at bay.

MacDonald and Pollock have proven to be astute January acquisitions and their arrival, as well as the shift in formation to a back three, seem to have brought out the best in Scales.

The transformation of this Aberdeen side from being one of the most powder-puff defensive lines in the country to the steely, physical, kick/head your granny set-ups is absurd. Huge kudos to Robson and Steve Agnew for getting the team to focus on the basics.

Make no bones about it though, the biggest test of Robson’s burgeoning managerial career comes on Sunday afternoon at Pittodrie when Rangers visit the north east.

There’s an air of expectation around the club now - can they get the better of a Rangers side who are suffering injuries, who leak goals and who may have one eye on their Scottish Cup semi-final a week later?

Jim Goodwin was, rightly, pilloried by the Aberdeen support for the negative set-up he embraced when Celtic came to town in the first post-World Cup break fixture.

Will Robson decide to have a go at Rangers and try to pick up a massive three points in the race for third or does pragmatism break out?

The Dons are now in the situation of having the prize of guaranteed European group-stage football in their grasp as the hunter now becomes the hunted.