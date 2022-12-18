Hull City have their eye on Porteous - Gossip

Hull City, just one of several English Championship clubs interested in Ryan Porteous, are poised to make an offer next month for the 23-year-old Hibernian centre-half who is also wanted by Udinese and wants a move from the Scottish Premiership. (Scottish Sun On Sunday), external

Croatian left-back Marijan Cabraja could be part of a January clear-out by Hibernian after the 25-year-old failed to win a regular starting place since his summer arrival on a free transfer from Dinamo Zagreb. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Read Sunday's gossip here.