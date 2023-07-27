Rangers manager Michael Beale does not expect deals for Feyenoord's Danilo and fellow forward Jose Cifuentes, currently with Los Angeles, to be concluded until next week. (The Herald), external

Manager Michael Beale says the amount Rangers are paying to sign striker Danilo from Feyenoord is "nowhere near" what is being reported amid suggestions a £6m offer was lodged and that the 24-year-old will earn £45,000 per week. (Daily Record), external

Feyenoord have accepted an improved offer of £5m from Rangers for Danilo and, according to Dutch outlet AD, the striker will arrive in Scotland on Monday to sign a five-year contract. (Scottish Sun), external

Brazilian striker Danilo has formally said goodbye to his Feyenoord teammates and has trained with them for the last time ahead of his proposed transfer to Rangers. (1908), external

Manager Michael Beale says Rangers are weighing up "three or four" transfer enquiries for his players as he urged fringe men not to hedge their bets that they will be involved in his plans when he narrows down his squad for European selection. (The Scotsman), external

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala has turned down the chance to leave Ibrox and move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers winger Scott Wright remains in negotiations with Turkish club Pendikspor despite the 25-year-old returning to Scotland to train with his Ibrox teammates. (Scottish Sun), external

Northampton Town, newly promoted to League One, are among a number of clubs who are keen on taking 20-year-old Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry on loan. (Daily Record), external

Bradford City are interested in taking 20-year-old Rangers winger Ross McCausland on loan. (Daily Record), external

Alfredo Morelos' first club, Independiente Medellin, have revealed that they missed out on a sell-on fee after the 27-year-old Colombia striker left Rangers as a free agent this summer. (Daily Record), external

Cagliari are interested in signing Sweden centre-half Filip Helander following the 30-year-old's release by Rangers. (Sky Sports), external

Striker Tony Weston has agreed a deal to join Derby County after the 19-year-old was released by Rangers. (Football Insider), external

