Hauge heads for FK Jerv

Hibernian have confirmed the departure of forward Runar Hauge to FK Jerv in Norway.

The 21-year-old joined Hibs in January 2022 from Bodo/Glimt and went on to make his debut two months later in a 0-0 draw with Dundee.

He had a short loan spell at Dundalk after six months in Edinburgh, and made three first team appearances for the Easter Road club.

He was also part of the Hibs Development squad that lifted the Reserve League and received well wishes from manager Lee Johnson on his exit.