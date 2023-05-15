Arsenal's defence falters in final months

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

For much of Arsenal's season, they have been resolute in defence and potent in attack.

Unfortunately, as their title challenge has faltered, the defensive pillar of their push for silverware has crumbled.

The season-ending injury to impressive young centre-back William Saliba in March was clearly critical. Before that, Arsenal had conceded an average of 0.9 goals a game, with 12 clean sheets in 27 matches.

In the nine matches since, they have conceded an average of two goals a game and kept just one clean sheet.

Admittedly, the strength of opposition is a factor. Trips to Anfield and Etihad Stadium are among the trickiest on the season's schedule, and they also went to St James' Park - ironically where that clean sheet arrived.

But there has also been a drop-off in their tackle success - from 63% with Saliba to 54% without. This had led to an increase in shots faced - up 3.5 per game to nearly 12 shots against in the past nine games.

Take the two fixtures against Brighton - one won impressively at Amex Stadium in December by Arsenal, and the other, deflatingly, ending 3-0 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Here are two graphics for the average positions of Arsenal's XI over the 90 minutes...