Arsenal's defence falters in final months
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
For much of Arsenal's season, they have been resolute in defence and potent in attack.
Unfortunately, as their title challenge has faltered, the defensive pillar of their push for silverware has crumbled.
The season-ending injury to impressive young centre-back William Saliba in March was clearly critical. Before that, Arsenal had conceded an average of 0.9 goals a game, with 12 clean sheets in 27 matches.
In the nine matches since, they have conceded an average of two goals a game and kept just one clean sheet.
Admittedly, the strength of opposition is a factor. Trips to Anfield and Etihad Stadium are among the trickiest on the season's schedule, and they also went to St James' Park - ironically where that clean sheet arrived.
But there has also been a drop-off in their tackle success - from 63% with Saliba to 54% without. This had led to an increase in shots faced - up 3.5 per game to nearly 12 shots against in the past nine games.
Take the two fixtures against Brighton - one won impressively at Amex Stadium in December by Arsenal, and the other, deflatingly, ending 3-0 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Here are two graphics for the average positions of Arsenal's XI over the 90 minutes...
At Amex Stadium in December, the fluidity of Arsenal's set-up is clear. Saliba (12) almost played like a sweeper to guard against the fleet-footed Albion attack.
On the left, Gabriel Martinelli (11) pushed high and was assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko (35) and Granit Xhaka (34) in pinning back Tariq Lamptey and Solly March.
Bukayo Saka (7) also played deeper to nullify the threat of Kaoru Mitoma while Eddie Nketiah (14) and Martin Odegaard (8) dovetailed in the middle.
A Saliba mistake contributed to Brighton's second goal but Arsenal's ruthlessness up front and ever-changing formation kept their hosts at bay.
On the flipside, in Sunday's game, the Arsenal formation was much narrower and therefore open down the flanks.
Ben White (4) and Saka (7) pushed up higher than in the corresponding fixture, but Leandro Trossard (19) could not pose the same threat down the flanks.
The midfield three of Xhaka (34), Odegaard (8) and Jorginho (20) played in each other's pockets and were regularly bypassed by seemingly more mobile Brighton counterparts.
Without Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney (3), remained attached to Gabriel (6) and Jakub Kiwior (15) and could not provide an overload down the left-hand side.
Being at home, Arsenal players' starting position was indeed higher, but it did not lead to greater potency in front of goal, managing only two shots on target.
Meanwhile, the team's tackle success of just 30% was the lowest in any game this season.
Saliba's pace was essential for Arsenal for much of the season, allowing his defensive counterparts to play higher, feeling secure his speed could cover in behind.
Without him, Gabriel and his partner have had to drop deeper, prohibiting overloads in midfield and allowing the opposition more space to play through.
It has been a damaging combination, and the elite opponents the Gunners have faced, including Brighton, have found it far easier to pick them apart.
Titles are won over 38 games - but it does seem that a Europa League-inflicted injury to Arsenal's best defender has had a decisively detrimental impact on their final position.