'We got the energy from the fans' - Raskin

A "happy" Nicolas Raskin has heaped praised on the Rangers fans who were at Ibrox on Saturday in his first Old Firm victory.

The Belgian credited his side's fast start as the key to the 3-0 victory against Ange Postecoglou's side.

"We knew if we scored it would be a totally different game," he told RangersTV., external

"I am very happy for Robby [McCrorie] too - two games and two clean sheets is good for the defence.

"We knew if we could get the clean sheet at home then we could score goals and win the game, and that is what happened."

The 22-year-old enjoyed the victory in the Ibrox sunshine and was pleased to be able to repay the supporters who packed into the stadium.

"The atmosphere was great, the fans were great and we scored three goals and got the clean sheet," he added.

"We are at home and we have to keep up that energy, and we also get energy from the fans. We need the fans a lot and when they give us that energy, you can see a big difference in the team and the way we play.

"We are all happy and we can build on this performance for next season."