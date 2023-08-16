Mikel Arteta has a plan to use Declan Rice in a different way to how he was employed at West Ham, believes former Premier League defender Steve Brown who told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast what he saw on Saturday: "We all know Rice has been defensively-minded but he has got far more than that. He has a decent shot and a fantastic engine.

"It looks like Arteta wants him to express himself and he can do that technically with his passing and long range shooting.

"He knows what Rice can do in his West Ham role - but he got far more than that."

BBC Radio London commentator Phil Parry added: "We know he has a lash on him and he has got so much quality. I suspect Arsenal want him to get more goals for them than he did for West Ham.

"That is the thinking behind his move forward and how Arteta wants him to progress."

Listen to the full discussion from 18'20 on BBC Sounds

Listen to BBC Radio London commentary on Fulham v Brentford (Sat, 15:00 BST - FM & DAB), West Ham v Chelsea (Sun, 16:30 BST - DAB and via BBC Sport website) and Crystal Palace v Arsenal (Mon, 20:00 BST - DAB).