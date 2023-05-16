Leicester 0-3 Liverpool: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Has Liverpool's charge for a Champions League spot come too late?

The two Uniteds above them need two wins from their last three games to guarantee a top-four finish but Liverpool are right on their tails and poised to profit from any mishaps.

The Reds started slowly at Leicester, Luis Diaz smashing into the side-netting and Fabinho blazing over the pick of their early openings.

But they clicked into gear on the half-hour mark as midfielder Curtis Jones took his tally to three goals in his last four games.

His first was a controlled finish at the far post from Mohamed Salah's deep cross and the second he thumped home following the Egyptian's through ball.

Salah provided a hat-trick of assists by rolling the ball off for Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning second-half strike, but the Egyptian must wait for his 20th goal of the campaign after a remarkable miss late on, putting wide when through on goal.

Liverpool face European-chasing Aston Villa at home on Saturday and round off their season against relegated Southampton knowing maximum points in those games may complete a stunning turnaround in an otherwise disappointing season.