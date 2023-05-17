'We are one game from the final and we are 100% on it'
West Ham are using "motivation" from missing out on the the Europa League final last season to try to reach this year's Europa Conference League final.
The Hammers are in a good position to go one better this year after they came away with a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the semi-final first leg last week.
Speaking before the crucial match on Thursday, midfielder Tomas Soucek said: "We were very disappointed after the semi-final last year, so now it's even more motivation for us that we are one game from the final and we are 100% on it.
"In the first leg, we did better than last year - that's a massive improvement. Now we're all motivated to get to the final, especially as West Ham haven't won a trophy for a few years and we want to give this chance to the fans."
West Ham are all but safe in the Premier League after a difficult season that has seen them involved in the relegation battle, but Europe has provided a positive distraction for the players.
"We are not happy with the end result in the league. We want to be higher, but if we win this trophy it will be a very successful season," added Soucek.
"West Ham have not lifted a trophy for quite a few years, and it would also give us European football again next year."