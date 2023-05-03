'Another thriller in store as Celtic head to Tynecastle on title mission'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts fans are still in awe of the team's performance against Ross County 10 days ago when the 6-1 scoreline in no way flattered Steven Naismith’s players.

However, this weekend's task against Celtic is so much greater.

It is staggering that only St Mirren have been able to take three points from the champions-elect in this league campaign. And knowing a win would give Ange Postecoglou back-to-back titles on Sunday means Celtic won't be short of motivation.

Yet Hearts certainly have a chance. Without Cameron Carter-Vickers at centre-half and the hugely impressive Alistair Johnston at right back Celtic will not be at full strength.

That said, their potent strikeforce of Daizen Maeda, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi would not look out of place in any top European league and if Hearts are to take anything from the game the back four will need to put in a performance like no other this season.

Against County, Naismith went with an exciting and dynamic front four of Barrie McKay, Yutaro Oda, Josh Ginnelly and Lawrence Shankland and it's unlikely he will be as adventurous this weekend.

However, Hearts have proven ability that can hurt Celtic.

Back in October the two clubs served up one of the games of the season with a seven-goal thriller at Tynecastle and it would be no surprise if we see something similar this weekend.