Ogren still 'fully committed' to United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says he remains "fully committed" to the relegated club and admitted "mistakes have been made" in their calamitous season.

United were officially relegated on Sunday following the 3-2 defeat at Motherwell which sees them finish three points behind second-bottom Ross County.

In a statement, Ogren said: "This season started with such hope and excitement, but quite clearly, results and performances have not been good enough. Mistakes have been made, hard lessons have been learned, and we all take ownership of our accountability. We have let our supporters down.

"While today is a desperately sad occasion for us all, we can now accelerate the work to ensure Dundee United returns to the top league as soon as possible.

"The first act was to secure Jim Goodwin as manager, and we can now begin the process of recruiting and rebuilding a squad to take on the challenges ahead.

"I want to reassure supporters, partners, and our staff that I remain fully committed to the club’s continued growth and ensuring its sustainability at the highest level.

"Our fans have been sensational in their continued backing, which is never taken for granted. Your ongoing passion and energy will drive us forward and give us momentum.

"We will work tirelessly to bring you success, excitement and a return to Premiership football as soon as possible."