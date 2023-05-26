Naismith on long-term future, Hibs game, and 'clear style'

Says any talk of him becoming permanent manager at the club is on hold until after Saturday's crunch Edinburgh derby against Hibernian.

Says the game should not be the deciding factor in whether he is offered the job, but believes the team are in a much better place than when he was handed the reins.

Pointed to how hard work on the training ground is now becoming visible in performances - "we have a much clearer idea of what we want to do in and out of possession, and we have a clear style".

Wants another "good, aggressive performance" to finish the season.

Is confident, because the team has shown in recent weeks they can deliver results when needed, and when the pressure is on.