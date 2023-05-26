Gary O'Neil has been speaking to BBC Radio Solent before Bournemouth's final Premier League game of the season against Everton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Philip Billing will be involved at the weekend after overcoming a back issue. O’Neil added he is "hopeful" Hamed Traore is available with Joe Rothwell in a "similar" position but "it is too early to confirm".

On the atmosphere at Goodison Park O’Neil expects "a real intense atmosphere" and that it will be "a real big test" for his side but he is excited to see how his players cope after struggling with previous direct sides.

He added: "[It is] a real good marker for me, with last game of the season, going into a summer break and then pre-season to just see where we are, against what will be a real good test."

Asked if Bournemouth could be the side to relegate Everton, he said: "There are a lot of things that have happened up until this point, so it will never be Bournemouth which impacts someone staying up or down."

He added: "We just go there focusing on ourselves, we have been on 39 points for a little while now and I am keen to see how well they can cope with the test and get to 42 points."

O'Neil confirmed no decision has been made on players who are out of contract and coming back from loans in the summer.

