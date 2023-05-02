New York Times journalist Rory Smith said dropping into the Championship would be especially "problematic" for Everton compared with some other clubs.

Sean Dyche's side remain in the bottom three with only four games left after Monday's 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

With away trips to Brighton and Wolves and home games against league leaders Manchester City and then Bournemouth on the final day to come, it is a tricky run-in for the Toffees.

When asked if any club would feel the impact of relegation as much as Everton, Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live: "No. Nowhere near.

"Everton have got real problems. The financial situation, the new stadium - which the full financing isn’t yet in place for - the squad, the wages, the fact they have spent so much money in the past few years.

"Relegation is not great for anybody - but it’s really problematic for Everton."

The Toffees' 69-year run in the top flight is hanging by a thread and Chris Sutton said players can't help but think about the history of the club.

"It will be on their minds," said the former Premier League striker.

"But it’s about concentrating on the job in hand, the process and performing individually well enough. I think they are in massive trouble.

"I thought they had to win [against Leicester]. They have a really tricky run-in and they are bang in trouble.

"From a players' point of view, we all know what happens when a team gets relegated. Most of them will want to jump ship and will want to play at the highest level possible.

"The fact of the matter is most of the players haven’t performed well enough this season and that’s why they are in this position."

