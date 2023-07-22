Clean sheet pleases Rodgers as Celtic show 'heart'

Brendan Rodgers praised his Celtic side’s “heart” after the hard-fought 1-0 friendly win over Gamba Osaka in Japan.

Alexandro Bernabei struck the winner five minutes from time and manager Rodgers was pleased as Celtic dug deep to keep a clean sheet following the 6-4 defeat to Yokohama F Marinos.

“It was a really good game for us. I thought our levels stepped up again,” he told Celtic TV.

“Even though it’s pre-season, it’s always nice to have that mentality not to concede. Each game we’re progressing which is great.

“I said to them at the beginning of the season that this team will play to a high level technically and tactically, but you can never underestimate what heart gives you.

“As a team and individual player you need to have heart. That’s something I or the coaches can’t give them, they have to have it within. We saw that in the second half. Balls were coming into the box and [Liam] Scalesy was great, heading it, Bosun [Lawal] was making blocks, defending. Some of those boys that’s maybe not their natural game but you have to do it.

“So I was really pleased with that aspect of it where you have to defend because you’ll go away from home and not have it all your own way. They dealt with it really well.”

Midfielder Matt O'Riley believes Celtic will take the benefits of their Japan tour into the upcoming season.

"It was a good test and both teams played good football and made it difficult for us," he said.

"From a structural point of view they have good cohesion and it was tough going but it will really help us going into the season.

"Regardless of both teams having a lot of chances we were very solid defensively and put our body on the line even in a pre-season game."