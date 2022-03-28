Palace stars impress on England duty
Right at home in r̶e̶d̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ blue and red ❤️💙— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 26, 2022
Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guéhi all featured for @England in a 2-1 win at Wembley 👊#CPFC pic.twitter.com/c9olXZeGhw
An extremely proud moment for me and my family to make my first senior appearance for @England something I’ll forever cherish, thank you to everyone that’s played a part in getting me here❤️ pic.twitter.com/lpHRkZ92VZ— TM (@MitchellTyrick) March 26, 2022
