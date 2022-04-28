'Special nights'
- Published
Skip twitter post
Special nights them…Big Job to do next week! pic.twitter.com/VYdVW7hCPm— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) April 27, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
These are the nights 😍 YNWA pic.twitter.com/yPSKcV8aun— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) April 27, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Part II on Tuesday 🍿 pic.twitter.com/etP9dv21B8— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) April 27, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3