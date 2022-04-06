Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City started the most crucial phase of their season in exactly the fashion they would have wanted.

This was a game that panned out as so many expected it would - with City’s patterns attempting to weave a way through the heavy traffic built up in front of them by Diego Simeone’s notoriously durable and disciplined side.

And it clearly delighted Pep Guardiola that City found a way, even though it took them 70 minutes and required the sweetest of combinations between Phil Foden and goalscorer Kevin de Bruyne to finally beat Atletico keeper Jan Oblak.

This tie is far from over, because you write off Simeone and Atletico at your peril - but you suspect Guardiola and City will settle for this result, narrow though the advantage is.

Foden shone in his cameo as a substitute, De Bruyne oozed class with his goal and almost scored a second, while it looks like City came through with a clean bill of health, despite the occasionally robust physical exchanges that inevitably accompany any acquaintance with Atletico.

The show now moves on to the biggest Premier League game of the season when Liverpool come to Etihad Stadium on Sunday, another meeting between the two in the FA Cup semi-final coming after the second leg against Atletico in the Wanda Metropolitano.

This may not have been the shining, spectacular City on show so often as they lead the Premier League – but Guardiola will still be a very satisfied manager.

City fans, how are you feeling going into Sunday's huge game against Liverpool? Let us know here