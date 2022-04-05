Hibs' top-six permutations

The task for Hibs this weekend is simple – beat Hearts and they are confirmed in the top six for the final five games of the Scottish Premiership season.

Winning at the home of your city rivals is hardly a given though, and if Shaun Maloney’s side don’t come away from Tynecastle with three points, the maths become a bit more complicated.

A point would be enough if none of the teams below them win - and two of those - Aberdeen and Ross County - meet at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are already one goal better off than Hibs and if they win and the Edinburgh side draw they would both move onto 39 points but Jim Goodwin's side would have a better goal difference.

A draw might still be enough for Maloney’s side, though, because if Motherwell lose against Livingston, Hibs would join them on 39 points and have a superior goal difference.

Maloney's side may still even sneak in with a narrow defeat, if Aberdeen and County draw (Hibs are four goals better off than the latter), Livingston do not beat Motherwell and St Mirren are unable to defeat Rangers at home.

Who needs what to get into the top six?