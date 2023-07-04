Mina Rzouki, Italian football writer

He has been compared to Andrea Pirlo, but in fact it was the Italian great’s team-mate whom Sandro Tonali sought to model his game after, former Rangers midfielder Gennaro Gattuso.

In a short film released by AC Milan on the player called 'Sandro Tonali - A Rossonero dream come true', one anecdote revealed that a mug with Gattuso's image printed on it was among Tonali's most prized possessions.

When his mum accidentally broke it, he painstakingly ensured each piece was glued back together.

Like Gattuso, Tonali possesses a combative style, spirit of sacrifice and ability to cover ground. Most importantly however, he is an old school professional who cares about the game.

Tonali was Milan boss Stefano Pioli's joker card. Placed anywhere on the pitch, his tactical understanding of the game ensured effective execution of Milan's tactics, whether that be to free Rafael Leao from strict marking, to defend from the front, or to act as an auxiliary striker. Tonali can play in a multitude of positions.

Newcastle have purchased a highly motivated and professional player who loves nothing more than winning back possession and supporting the team, whether that be offensively or defensively.

He will train rigorously, he will focus only on the game and he will ensure that one day, he will have his own image printed on a mug for a youngster to treasure.

