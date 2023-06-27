Caicedo's 2022-23 season in numbers

Moises Caicedo touch map

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - heavily linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and others - ranked highly among Premier League players in several metrics last season:

  • His total of 100 tackles was below only Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, while only West Ham's Declan Rice made more interceptions than Caicedo's 56.

  • Only Manchester City's Rodri and Rice made more interceptions in the middle third of the pitch than Caicedo's 142.

  • He ranked seventh for passes (2,209), sixth for successful passes (1,961) and eighth for touches (2,735).

