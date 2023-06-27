Caicedo's 2022-23 season in numbers
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - heavily linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and others - ranked highly among Premier League players in several metrics last season:
His total of 100 tackles was below only Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, while only West Ham's Declan Rice made more interceptions than Caicedo's 56.
Only Manchester City's Rodri and Rice made more interceptions in the middle third of the pitch than Caicedo's 142.
He ranked seventh for passes (2,209), sixth for successful passes (1,961) and eighth for touches (2,735).