McInnes adds Archibald to Kilmarnock coaching staff

Alan ArchibaldSNS

Alan Archibald will leave his role at Motherwell to join Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have confirmed Alan Archibald will leave his role at Motherwell to join manager Derek McInnes' backroom staff.

The ex-Partick Thistle boss was appointed the Fir Park club's lead development coach in March last year, but he leaves after just three months to take up the role as first-team coach at Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, Paul Sheerin has been promoted to assistant manager after Tony Docherty's departure to Dundee.

Also joining the first-team set-up is Craig Clark, who moves from coaching the Ayrshire side's Under-18s, with former Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke replacing Clark.

