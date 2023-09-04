Will Kane's exit help Spurs?

Expert view graphic Tottenham

The BBC's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Michael: As much as Spurs fans will miss Harry Kane and will always thank him - especially for last season - do you think this is a case where a player leaving may well have a positive effect, somewhat inadvertently?

"Early days, Michael. Any team would miss the world-class talent and goals of Harry Kane, but I sort of take your point. Others may have room to step forward, although I still have my doubts about Richarlison as the long-term answer.

"James Maddison will bring so much added creation to Spurs after the drudgery of the Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte eras. Brennan Johnson is a top young talent, while Son Heung-min is a class act.

"I still think Spurs will need to sign a potent striker, but it's all looking good so far under Ange Postecoglou - Fulham aside - and they are also so good to watch at the moment."

