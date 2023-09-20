'Motherwell need the goals to match their slick play'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

“I have to laugh”. Not a comment you’d expect to hear from a manager who’d just watched his team lose.

But Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell seemed fairly relaxed after his first league loss of the season. Why? Because his team had just put in their “best performance since he’d been in charge".

He’s right, Motherwell played some lovely stuff against St Mirren. They were at times a joy to watch, with a real slickness about their play. The understanding between Callum Slattery and Blair Spittal looked pretty special.

Yet they couldn’t score. That’s the bottom line, and amid the praise for his players' performance, that must be a frustration for the manager, or it certainly will be should it continue.

Motherwell haven’t had their problems to seek among their forward line, with Conor Wilkinson, Jon Obika and Mika Biereth all out injured. Oli Shaw, a deadline-day signing, hasn’t had much time to settle, so there is potential returning firepower.

Kettlewell will be hoping it all comes good up front - and Sunday's trip to Ibrox would be a good place to start - after a defeat “as hard as there is to take".

Of course he’ll want to see his side continue to display such engaging performance levels, but not without points to show for it.