Ayunga commits to Saints until 2025

Jonah Ayunga admits his St Mirren contract extension came as a surprise as he continues his recovery from long-term injury.

The forward is now committed to Paisley until summer 2025 after extending his deal by a year.

Ayunga, 26, joined Saints last summer and netted seven times in 24 appearances before rupturing his ACL in January.

"I wasn’t really expecting to get an offer until I was back playing and back fit but the fact the club has offered me it shows they believe in me," he said.

"The manager asked if I would like to extend my stay and it was a no-brainer for me.

"Before I got injured I was enjoying it here more than I have at any other club. That’s down to the boys in the changing room, the manager, the staff and just the feeling around the club with supporters."

Manager Stephen Robinson, who previously worked with the striker at Morecambe, said: "Jonah was very good for us before he got injured and it was important that we tied him down as he’ll be a big part of what we are doing.

"It's a credit to the football club as well that they’ve gone and give him the contract on the basis that he’s not 100% fit yet.

"He’s joining in with bits and pieces in training and hopefully over the next few weeks we’ll get some reserve game time into him.

"When he’s joined in with training and done a little bit of finishing he’s been getting rounds of applause. It’s a super group of boys."