'Dons tantalisingly close to achieving Europa target'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen can almost touch the Europa League groups after a tremendous fightback in Gothenburg against Hacken. The 2-2 draw away from home has set up quite the night at sold-out Pittodrie on Thursday.

They have also landed a 12th summer signing in striker Pape Habib Gueye with more likely to arrive before Friday’s deadline as Barry Robson finalises his squad for a busy season.

He will hope the performance against the Swedish champions is more akin to the last 30 minutes of the first leg than the 100-plus minutes in Paisley on Sunday. The travelling two days before the game seemed to jade the Dons as they produced a listless performance, although the records will show they took a point away from home against the form team in the league.

If you can’t be good, be lucky.

Although it’s been a largely tepid start to the Premiership campaign for Aberdeen, they are actually ahead of where they were last season in terms of corresponding fixtures. A point at Livingston was more than they managed in West Lothian last time around. The same can be said for St Mirren away.

The game on Thursday is a massive one for the club. For years they have tried, and failed, to get to the Europa League groups.

They have been vocal about that being a target and they are tantalisingly close to achieving that feat.