Brentford v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
All three Premier League meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace have been drawn. Only three fixtures in the competition have ever seen the first four meetings end level - Arsenal v QPR, Bournemouth v Watford and Southampton v Stoke.
Brentford remain unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games (W5 D5), with only Newcastle (17) currently enjoying a longer run without defeat in the competition.
Crystal Palace have won just one of their seven Premier League London derbies this season (D1 L5), losing each of the last three without scoring. Their only such victory this season did come away from home however, beating West Ham 2-1 in November.