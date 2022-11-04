N﻿eil Johnston, BBC Sport

On a wet night in the Basque Country, Alejandro Garnacho became Manchester United's youngest non-English scorer in Europe at the age of 18 years 125 days.

Four weeks ago, the Argentina youth international scored a late winner for United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy at Barrow, and last Thursday made his full debut in the 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.

In San Sebastian, Garnacho showed what a talent he is with a composed 17th-minute finish from inside the box after receiving Cristiano Ronaldo's well-timed pass outside the penalty area.

Manager Erik ten Hag praised Garnacho's "great finish" a week after revealing he had been irked by the teenager's attitude earlier in the season - a situation Bruno Fernandes expanded on in Spain.

"He is still only young but he is doing very well," said Fernandes after the game.

"At the beginning of the season, he was not at his best. He didn't have the best attitude that he should have on tour. But he is deserving of his chances now."