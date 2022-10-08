Postecoglou pleased with 'character'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was pleased with his side's resilience in turning it round at the death at McDiarmid Park.

"We had to show some character right till the last minute," the Celtic boss told BBC Scotland.

"It's a game we should have put to bed a lot earlier. We had chances to do that. The good thing is we showed the character we needed to get the result.

"Through the course of the year, there are times where you have to show that character.

"Not every game is going to run smooth, it won't always go your way. We had to do that last year and it's good to know it's still there this year because we're going to need it.

"We got a bit sloppy towards the end but I don't think the performance was that bad. Up until the final third, we were really good. Any other day we should be two or three ahead and a lot more comfortable. That's the nature of football."