BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "F﻿or 30 minutes or so there was only one side in this game - Leeds United.

"﻿They pressed Palace well and created chances and had they got a second it would have been hard to see the hosts getting back into the game.

"﻿However, the equaliser swung momentum Palace's way and in truth Leeds were poor in the second half.

"﻿It is now five games without a win for Jesse Marsch, who needs to find a solution to Leeds' poor away form as they have managed to pick up just one win from four trips on the road so far this season."