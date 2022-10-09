Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds - Analysis
BBC Sport's Gary Rose: "For 30 minutes or so there was only one side in this game - Leeds United.
"They pressed Palace well and created chances and had they got a second it would have been hard to see the hosts getting back into the game.
"However, the equaliser swung momentum Palace's way and in truth Leeds were poor in the second half.
"It is now five games without a win for Jesse Marsch, who needs to find a solution to Leeds' poor away form as they have managed to pick up just one win from four trips on the road so far this season."