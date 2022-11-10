Nathan Jones says it had to take a special club to take him away from Luton Town and he believes he has found that in Southampton.

The new Saints manager arrives at St Mary's on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

After the appointment was confirmed, he said: "It’s pretty amazing really. It’s been a whirlwind time, but I’m really proud to be given this opportunity at a wonderfully traditional football club.

"It had to be something specific, because Luton is a wonderful football club and everything there is geared towards success – the alignment from top to bottom – and that was the thing I felt is here as well.

"I feel this is a real calculated club. Obviously I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I’ve dreamt of that since I’ve become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it’s run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me.

"There are certain things which are specific, of how they look and what they look for, things that we’ve been doing well at Luton that they want to implement here.

"It’s always a gamble when you employ a manager, when you take a job at a football club, but for me this is one I’m excited about and really feel I can impact."